A man with a sword went into an Apple Store and yelled 'I just want an iPhone'

A man with a sword walked into the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City and yelled “I just want an iPhone,” according to witnesses.

The man, who is unidentified, was wearing a bucket cap and a grey jacket, according to reports. He walked into the store just before 4 p.m. on Friday. He then unsheathed the sword but didn’t threaten anyone.

A witness posted a video of the attack to Twitter.

DNAInfo quotes an Apple Store employee who described the event as “pretty scary.” The man did not threaten any staff or shoppers but did threaten to cut his own throat after exiting the Apple Store.

Another witness posted a photo of the man being restrained by police outside the Fifth Avenue Store.

@FoxNews man pulls sword at Apple Store pic.twitter.com/sA7lXDUUuN

— Keith Davis (@rkeithdavis) November 20, 2015

One witness described the sword as “mother-effing” big, according to a witness. “The blade must have been two feet, curved, shining.”

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he awaits assessment.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple for comment and will update the post when we hear back.

