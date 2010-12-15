Man With "Shy Bladder" Fired For Failing To Give A Urine Sample

Some people get really nervous about going to the bathroom. It’s a real social anxiety disorder known as “shy bladder syndrome.”



A man in Michigan, Ron Koonter, had a doctor’s note acknowledging this issue when he was asked to give a urine sample by his former employer. When he “failed to perform,” he was fired.

“This matter of his ‘shy bladder’ causing him to lose his job is just plain wrong … in my professional medical opinion,” Dr. Mark W. Schaar, Koonter’s physician, wrote.

After his dismissal, Koonter paid for additional drug tests; they came back negative. A grievance hearing in November sided with Koonter.

Inc.com has the full story >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.