Times Square Tourists On Double-Decker Bus Gawk As Police Chase And Kill A Man

The scene in Times Square Saturday afternoon came straight out of a horror film.When police tried to arrest a man who appeared to be smoking marijuana, he pulled a kitchen knife and began swinging it wildly, the New York Times reported Saturday.



Then police drew their guns. They reportedly fired at him a number of times until he was dead.

From the Times report:

“Out-of-towners on a red double-decker tourist bus gawked at the unfolding drama, a bit more of the New York experience than they had bargained for. Nervous onlookers peered out from restaurant and shop windows, the flashing lights of Times Square lending a bizarre atmosphere, which grew even wilder as a crowd gathered, attracted by the commotion.”

The odd chase was unusual even by Times Square standards, the Times reported.

“I almost had a heart attack,” Brazilian tourist Priscilla Rocha told the Times. “Everyone started running.”

Below is a video shot by a bystander.

