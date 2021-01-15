The FBI arrested the man seen with a Confederate flag inside of the US Capitol

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Kevin Seefried is seen in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Thousands of protesters from across the US gathered in Washington, DC, on January 6 to protest the presidential vote certification in Congress.

The protests turned into riots, which led to the Capitol being evacuated as rioters stormed the building and halted the vote-certification process.

A photo of Kevin Seefried went viral online after being seen inside the Capitol rotunda with a Confederate battle flag.

Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, were arrested on Thursday in Delaware on federal charges.

A man seen prominently waving a Confederate flag after breaching the US Capitol building was arrested in Delaware on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI has charged Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, with two felonies: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

The FBI had previously circulated images online of Kevin Seefried for unlawfully entering the US Capitol. According to court documents, both Seefrieds were identified after a coworker of Hunter Seefried notified the FBI that Hunter had “bragged about being in the Capitol with his father on January 6, 2021.”

Though photos of Hunter Seefried in the Capitol did not go viral like his father, video footage from the US Capitol shows Hunter climbing through a broken window at the Capitol and later taking a selfie inside of the building.

Insider’s efforts to reach the elder and younger Seefried were not successful Thursday.

According to a press conference from the Department of Justice and the FBI on Tuesday, the Bureau has opened more than 170 subject files and has charged more than 70 people. Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said the number of charges is expected to grow into the hundreds.

