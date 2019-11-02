A 21-year-old won over his Tinder match by making a Twitter account just to show her his homemade pasta

Andrew Wang Andrew Wang created a Twitter account dedicated to his homemade tortellini to win over a girl on Tinder.

Andrew Wang has stolen hearts across the nation after he created a Twitter account to show off his homemade tortellini to a girl he met on Tinder.

Wang, who attends Columbia University in New York City, spoke to Insider about how he decided to make the account after the girl, named Tilly, told him she dreamed of being an amateur chef.

Since Tinder doesn’t allow users to send pictures to each other on the dating app, Wang said he had “no choice but to make a Twitter account” to show her his step-by-step process for making the pasta.

Tilly posted about his Twitter account – which Wang dubbed “Tortellinis for Tilly” – and it quickly went viral.

From pickup lines to puppy pictures, there are plenty of ways to stand out from the pack when it comes to dating apps.

But 21-year-old Andrew Wang truly went above and beyond when he created a Twitter account to win over a Tinder match with his homemade pasta.

Wang’s account, which he dubbed ‘Tortellinis for Tilly’ under the handle @tillytortellini, went viral after Tilly herself tweeted about it on Tuesday

“This sweet man … made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you can’t send pictures on tinder,” Tilly posted on her Twitter account, which she has since set to private.

Wang, who attends Columbia University in New York City, spoke to Insider about his Twitter account, his pasta, and the girl whose heart he hopes to win.

Andrew Wang Wang said he and Tilly first matched on Tinder.

Wang told Insider that he and Tilly had matched on the app a few days prior, but he had been too busy with midterms to chat.

They first began exchanging messages on Tuesday, and within 10 minutes, Wang got the idea to show Tilly his homemade tortellini dish.

“I asked her about her hopes and dreams and she mentioned screenwriter, comedian, and amateur chef,” he said. “That one was my green light.”

Since Tinder doesn’t allow users to send pictures to each other, Wang said he had ‘no choice but to make a Twitter account’

The account only contains six tweets, each detailing one of Wang’s steps for making his homemade tortellini.

step 1: acquire the dough pic.twitter.com/rPkAOdWgFO — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 2: establish rapport with the dough pic.twitter.com/drl0bqnQe4 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

Wang told Insider that he first learned how to make tortellini with his little sister Katelyn, who is currently a freshman at the University of Chicago.

“I am only good at making tortellini,” he added. “She’s the real chef in the family. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, and my secret is that I go to her for date recommendations.”

Wang included pictures with his six steps, showing how his pasta morphed from a ball of dough into a “tortellini army.”

step 3: betray the dough pic.twitter.com/dPQpeZWicd — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 4: tortellini army pic.twitter.com/PnsfjS5PQa — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

“When I’m making my tortellinis, I make them battle one another,” Wang explained. “I fold one tortellini in front of me, and then I drop another tortellini on it. If it falls apart, I discard the tortellini.”

“There is no room for weakness,” he added. “I only use the best tortellinis. In the end, I am left with only a few tortellinis and I call them my Spartan tortellinis.”

In the final tweet, Wang included a selfie alongside his final step: “win her heart.”

step 6: win her heart pic.twitter.com/e1CFbKWqJ0 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

And it appears the Twitter profile worked.

Wang said he and Tilly have since planned their first official date

However, he would not disclose if it would involve his homemade tortellini.

“She was kind enough to give me her Friday night, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “She’s so awesome.”

Tilly’s tweet linking back to Wang’s tortellini Twitter account quickly went viral, racking up more than 460,000 likes and 77,000 retweets at the time of writing.

It has also received hundreds of supportive comments, with many telling Tilly to marry Wang and “only serve tortellini at the wedding.”

Andrew Wang Andrew Wang said he and Tilly are going on their first date on Friday.

While Wang said he is surprised that the Twitter account has become such a hit, he isn’t fazed by his newfound internet fame.

“I’m not gonna let it get to my head,” he added. “I’m focused on her.”

But Wang does have one piece of advice for those who hope to find similar luck on dating apps.

“Don’t send nudes,” he said. “Send noodles.”

