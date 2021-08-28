A Michigan man won an $18 million lottery jackpot by using the same set of numbers he’s played for 3 decades

A Michigan man won the lottery after playing the same numbers for decades.

The 61-year-old man told the Michigan Lottery he’s been using the same numbers since 1991.

According to the Michigan Lottery, he thought about trying new numbers but stuck with the same set.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Michigan man won an $US18.4 ($AU25) million lottery jackpot after consistently playing the same numbers for three decades, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.

The 61-year-old man, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased his Lotto 47 ticket at a convenience store in Prudenville, Michigan, on June 23, according to Fox News.

The numbers he used – 03-05-10-20-28-31- matched the drawing on July 31, about a month after he bought it. The winner told the Michigan Lottery he was “shocked” when he realized his ticket matched the numbers.

The man also told the Michigan Lottery has used the same numbers since 1991.

“I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing,” he said. “I’ve thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided each time to keep playing this one.”

According to the press release, the man decided to receive his new fortune as a “one lumpsum cash payment of about $US11.7 ($AU16) million” and will donate some to charity as well as share with family members. In addition, he plans to save the money that is left.

“I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!” the man added, according to the Michigan Lottery.