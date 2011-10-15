Some Guy In Delaware Is Two Games Away From Winning $100,000 On A $5 Bet

Photo: AP

Brandywine Booking says a man is two wins away from winning $100,000 on a $5 15-team parlay, according to Covers.com.The bet is part of a “Delaware sports lottery” where contestents pick 15 games against the spread for $5 and win $100,000 if they get them all right.



The man won all 13 NFL games he bet last weekend. Now he needs the Eagles +1 over the Redskins and the Ravens -4 over the Rams on Sunday to take home six-figures.

