JACKPOT: A Gambler Won $100,000 On A $5 NFL Bet This Weekend

Photo: AP

A man who bet $5 on a 15-team NFL parlay in Delaware won $100,000 yesterday.The man won all 13 NFL games he bet two weeks ago, and completed a 15-0 record with the Eagles and Ravens covering their point spreads on Sunday.



The odds of him winning were 20,000-1, according to the Philadelphia Daily news.

The man — who has yet to come forward — probably hedged his bet yesterday to ensure he won no matter what happened.

But either way, he took home a boatload of cash.

DON’T MISS: 10 Sports Betting Myths That You Should Completely Ignore >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.