Search

Man involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer over COVID-19 measures sentenced to 6 years in prison

Azmi Haroun
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state as Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, right, listens in on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Lansing, Michigan. Michigan Office of the Governor via AP

A man who helped concoct a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in protest of COVID-19 quarantine rules was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty after his arrest last fall and is among six men charged in federal court in relation to the kidnapping plot. He is the only one to plead guilty so far.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.