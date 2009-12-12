The Erin Andrews Peephole Pervert To Plead Guilty

The man accused of making videos through a hotel peephole of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews will enter a guilty plea next week.



Michael David Barrett, is charged with interstate stalking, which carries a maximum penalty of five years, CNN.com reported.

Court documents said the man altered peepholes and took at least some of the videos from a hotel highway.

Barrett posted some of the videos to the Internet. His lawyer issued a statement of apology from his client.” Mr. Barrett accepts full responsibility for his conduct. He apologizes to Ms. Andrews, and expresses his deep regret for his conduct that caused her so much pain. It is his sincere hope that these events can now become an opportunity to make positive changes in his life,” the statement said.

Andrews appeared nude in the videos and her attorney said that she continues to “feel and experience ramifications of what occurred every time she steps foot into a hotel room.”

She plans to speak to the court at the plea hearing next week and wants a “severe punishment” for Barrett.

