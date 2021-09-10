A man who threatened ‘putting a bullet’ in Pelosi’s head and brought weapons to DC on January 6 pleaded guilty to making interstate threats

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Pelosi discussed her reasons for rejecting two Republicans chosen by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to be on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. AP Photo/Scott J. Applewhite

A Georgia man pleaded guilty to interstate communication of threats on and around January 6.

Cleveland Meredith sent numerous text messages at the time about his desire to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Police discovered an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and a pistol in his truck at a hotel in Washington, DC.

A man who traveled to Washington, DC, on January 6 with weapons and threatened “putting a bullet” into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s head pleaded guilty on Friday to making interstate threats.

Cleveland Meredith, 53, drove to Washington, DC, from Colorado on January 6 but did not arrive in time for the Capitol riots. Authorities first learned about Meredith’s threatening texts after a relative alerted his mother who then turned him into the FBI, according to WUSA’s Jordan Fischer.

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi CUNT’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” Meredith wrote in one text. “Headed to DC with a shit ton of 5.56 armor piercing ammo,” he said in another.

Meredith also threatened to run Pelosi over with his truck “while she chews on her gums.” When asked in court if the threats were serious, Meredith said it was just “political hyperbole.”

The maximum possible sentence for Meredith’s case is five years, however, it’s more like he’ll receive anywhere from one to two years in prison as per the court’s sentencing guidelines. According to WUSA, Meredith will not receive any bail and will remain detained until his sentencing in December.

At least 639 people have been charged in relation to the attempted Capitol insurrection in the last eight months, but only 58 have pleaded guilty.