Search

Man who sold pistol to Texas synagogue hostage-taker suspect charged with violating federal gun laws

Charles Davis
Colleyville texas synagogue standoff
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15, 2022. Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images

The man who sold the gun used by the suspect who held four people hostage earlier this month at a Texas synagogue was charged Wednesday with breaking federal gun laws.

In a criminal complaint, the US Department of Justice said that Henry “Michael” Williams was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

According to prosecutors, he sold a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol to Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, who police say later entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and held four people hostage in an hours-long standoff.

“As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring, or selling firearms,” US Attorney Chad E. Meacham said in a statement. “Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do.”

Williams had previously been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, according to the complaint.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

About the Author
Charles Davis