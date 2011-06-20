The Hotel Housekeeper Who Killed An Investment Banker At A New York Hotel Gets 23 Years To Life In Prison

Photo: Preservation.Org

A man who brutally murdered a young investment banker in New York two years ago, has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison, according to the Daily News.Derrick Praileau, a married father of two, was a housekeeper at the Essex House on Central Park, when he stabbed Andree Bejjani to death in her hotel room.



He “admitted to strangling and slashing [Bejjani] at Manhattan’s tony Essex House while on a booze binge — in what cops believe was a sex attack gone awry,” in 2009, according to the Post.

Bejjani was “a politically connected investment adviser who once volunteered for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign,” the Post reported.

