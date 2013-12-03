Video Allegedly Shows The Guy Who Sued DC's Metro System After Slipping On A Banana Peel Put It There Himself

A Maryland man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly pretended to slip on a banana peel in a Washington, D.C. Metro elevator and sued the transit agency for $US15,000, according to The Washington Post.

The claim was thrown out after video footage showed that when Maurice Owens, 42, got in the elevator, there was nothing on the floor. His back blocks the view of the floor, but when he turns, the peel is on the ground. The footage shows him looking at the camera several times. When the door opens, he steps on the peel and falls.

Owens has been charged with second-degree fraud.

Here’s the video, via The Washington Post:

