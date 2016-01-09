The guy who ate Chipotle for 186 days straight has stopped eating there

Courtesy Chipotlife An animator from Los Angeles documents eating Chipotle every day.

The guy who became famous for eating nothing but Chipotle has stopped eating there every day.

Andrew Hawryluk ate Chipotle for 186 days straight and has the receipts to prove it. The 23-year-old animator spent more than $1,884 on the food.

After Business Insider reported on his stunt in July, Hawryluk found himself in a media frenzy and met with agents and publicists. But soon, being the Jared Fogle of Chipotle got old.

“Simply put, the joke wasn’t funny to me anymore,” Hawryluk told Business Insider after posting the news on his website Chipotlife. “Becoming any more famous for something this silly would be very depressing to me, so I decided to call it quits.

“

Hawryluk said he has eaten at Chipotle a handful of times since, and isn’t afraid to eat there after the company’s E. coli outbreak that led to sales falling 30% in December. He does, however, say he sometimes has trouble getting friends to go with him.

“Im upset by [the E. coli scare], mainly because I truly believe in the restaurant’s mission,” Hawryluk said. “Watching shares meteorically rise and fall almost directly in line with the Chipotlife press has given me a bizarre sense of divinity, though. Probably a very good time to buy stock, which I’m seriously considering.”

Hawryluk ordered white rice, chicken, guacamole, and lettuce. He topped the concoction with Tabasco chipotle hot sauce. He even bought extra meals in advance of company holidays like Easter and July 4.

Chipotlife The concoction Hawryluk orders every day.

“It’s an undeniably delicious meal,” Hawryluk said on his blog at the time. “It tastes kind of like Mexican sushi.”

Hawryluk posted a picture of his bodybuilder physique on his blog to show that Chipotle hasn’t caused him to gain weight.

Chipotlife Andrew Hawryluk shows off his physique on the blog.

Ultimately, Hawryluk says he will always love Chipotle.

