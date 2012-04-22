This Is How To Get Free Brain Surgery In The United States

POW Network sends us a link to the Justice Department press release announcing the imprisonment of one Keith Morris, who has never served a day in the military, but was able to get the VA to give him $148,122.52 in health care services.



One procedure, brain surgery, was valued at over $98,000.

Also during that time frame, Keith Morris continually provided the Denver VA Medical centre with medical documents that he signed as his brother, with his brother’s Social Security Number and date of birth.

The person with the real identity Keith Morris was using stated that because of these issues with his brother, he now has warrants for his arrest out of Colorado, was let go from a job because of those warrants, and was unable to secure employment with a government contractor because he cannot get a security clearance.

Ya know, hearing about these phonies makes me wonder what the verification process is at the VA. We have real veterans standing in line waiting to get treatment, and then these phonies slip right through the door.

While he’s in prison, they ought to reverse his brain surgery and put him back the way he was before the operation.

