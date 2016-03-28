A 24-year-old guy wore high heels to work for a day to see what millions of women endure daily

Millions of women wear high heels all day, every day, and most complain that their feet hurt.

Men generally don’t understand the pain, which is why INSIDER team member Ben Nigh volunteered to wear bright red pumps to work for a day to see what it was like.

He might still not understand why women do it, but one thing is for sure: heels hurt.

Produced by Ben Nigh and Jeremy Dreyfuss



