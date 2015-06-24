A man strapped a GoPro on his head and ran inside a burning building to save a dog

When Spencer Butler bought his GoPro camera, he probably wasn’t expecting to use it to capture himself running inside a burning building to save a puppy.

But that’s exactly what happened in Rapid City, South Dakota when Butler and his friend Brad spotted a burning apartment building, the Toronto Sun reports. The GoPro video Butler uploaded just two days ago already has over one million views on YouTube.

Instead of running away from the dangerous scene, his first reaction was to run into the building and make sure that all people and pets had been evacuated.

It was a good thing he checked — Butler, Brad and a few strangers saved the lives of three dogs who were stuck inside the building, according to the caption on the YouTube video.

When he sees smoke rising from the building, he asks a small gathered crowd, “do you guys know if there’s anybody in the building?”

“Holy,” Butler exclaims when he turns a corner and sees how big the fire is. He and his friend decide to bang on doors to make sure that no one is inside.

As they knocked on doors, they yelled to make sure everybody had left the building. They even knocked some doors down.

When they knocked down the door of a top floor apartment, they found a terrified Corgi.

Thankfully, they were able to chase the dog out the building.

Butler and his friend were joined by some strangers who helped them knock doors down.

Eventually, Butler looks around the smoke filled stairwell and said, “Let’s get the hell out of here, it’s going up.”

By that time, firefighters had arrived to hose down the growing fire.

Butler says (via the caption of the video) that any money he’s making off of views will be donated to the Rapid City Fire Department in South Dakota.

Watch the full video now:

