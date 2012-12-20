A Man In China Wore 70 Pieces Of Clothing On A Flight To Avoid Baggage Fees

Photo: miss pupik/Flickr

Do all those extra baggage fees airlines are charging these days have you up in arms?Then do what a man at Guanzhou Baiyun International Airport in China did earlier this, week, and wear all of your clothing onto the flight to avoid paying any extra charges at all.



According to The Examiner, the unnamed man arrived at the airport only to be told that he would have to pay an additional fee or get rid of some luggage before boarding his flight.

But he did neither of those things. According to The Examiner (citing the Guangzhou Daily):

At that point, he simply took out more than 60 shirts and nine pairs of jeans. He didn’t get rid of them, but instead put them on and decided to wear them to avoid the extra charges.

He then moved on to board his flight to Nairobi, Kenya, but he was stopped by a metal detector. That was when he had to undergo a full body search.

Apparently, he had forgotten to remove some alarm-raising items like electrical chargers and thumb-drives from his many pockets.

