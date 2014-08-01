A Thief Stole A Man's Google Glass In NYC And Didn't Realise His Day Of Beer-Drinking And Raving Was Being Recorded

YouTube/Mike Geller A Google Glass thief enjoyed a rave, which was being live-streamed by the stolen device.

On Tuesday, a man named Mike Geller wore Google Glass on a trip to New York City. He captured beautiful footage of the high-rise buildings and a roller coaster ride from a front-seat view.

But the most eventful thing Geller filmed occurred by accident, while he was sitting in Bryant Park.

“Are those Google Glass?” a stranger asked Geller. “Can I try them? Can I try real quick? Let me just see them.”

Then, the stranger made off with his device.

“I picked up my phone and walked about 5 feet to the right,” Geller says of the moment his Glass was stolen. “By the time [the thief] turned I headed towards the 6th Avenue side [of the park]. One guy actually told me he chased him.”

The thief didn’t realise Geller was live-streaming video through a Glass app called LiveLens. While Geller hasn’t been able to reclaim his device, he was able to watch the rest of the robber’s day, which consisted of buying and drinking beer and attending a rave.

Here’s the full video. The robbery happens at the 2-minute mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.