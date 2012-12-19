A Man Was Just Struck By A NYC Subway At 23rd Street

Update: Gothamist is reporting that the man, a white male in his 40s, jumped in front of the train, and that he is likely to die from his injuries.



As of 4:45, service on the uptown 6 train is running again, according to NYCT Subway Service:

#ServAdv: Uptown #6 bypassing 23rd St, #4 #5 resume regular service b/t 14th St & Grand Central; @nypdnews investigation ongoing — NYCT Subway Service (@NYCTSubwayScoop) December 18, 2012

A man was struck by a New York City subway at the 23 Street Station around 3:15 this afternoon.

Police officers on the scene said a male was hit by a subway, but gave no other information.

As emergency services drove the ambulance uptown, they spoke of “head trauma.”

NYCT Subway Service, an official source for New York transit news, tweeted the man was injured:

#ServAdv: Uptown #6 via express b/t 14th St & 42nd St -Grand Central due to a @nypdnews investigation of a customer injury — NYCT Subway Service (@NYCTSubwayScoop) December 18, 2012

Power has been turned off on the local track, and uptown 6 trains are running express between 14 and 42 Streets, according to the MTA’s website, “due to a police investigation.” Downtown 6 trains are running normally.

Photo: Alex Davies

Photo: Alex Davies

