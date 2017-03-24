A man was arrested after trying to drive into a crowd in Antwerp, Belgium

A man was arrested after he tried to drive into a crowd in Antwerp, Belgium at around 11 a.m. local time, according to police.
The driver was arrested and named as Mohamed R, born on May 8, 1977, of French nationality and domiciled in France, according to Belgian prosecutors.
People managed to jump out of the car’s way and the military chased and stopped the car, the city’s Mayor Bart de Wever said at a press briefing.
“The vehicle was travelling at high speed on the Meir [main shopping street], so people had to jump to the side,” Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters said at the press briefing.
The driver, “a man of North African origin” who was wearing a “camouflage uniform,” was arrested after a chase in the centre of the city, he said.
The driver attempted to flee when soldiers tried to intercept the vehicle but shortly afterwards Antwerp police rapid response team was able to intercept.
Different weapons were discovered in the trunk, including bladed weapons, a riot gun, and a can containing a product that has not yet been identified. The bomb squad is at the scene and additional police and military were deployed in the city.
Given the initial information gathered and taking into account what happened on Wednesday in London, it was decided to give the file to the federal prosecutor’s office.
More from Business Insider UK:
- GameStop tanks after missing on sales and signalling it will close some stores this year (GME)
- Meet the puppies that are trained by the military to find bombs on the battlefield
- There’s about to be a solar ‘boom’ in India and companies are lining up to profit
- Here’s how doctors fix knock-knee, a condition where a person’s knees are angled toward each other
- The owner of one of Austin’s most beloved taco places still shakes hands with everyone who comes through the door
NOW WATCH: A sea turtle had nearly 1,000 coins removed from its stomach after tourists threw them into her pool for good luck
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.