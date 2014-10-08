A Man Is Trying To Trade His Detroit Home For An IPhone 6

Realtor.com This house is on the market.

A man in Detroit has had a hard time selling his three-bedroom fixer-upper after a few months on the market, so he’s resorting to other measures.

According to Fox 2 News in Detroit, the homeowner has offered to trade the house for a new iPhone 6.

“Is this a joke?” Fox 2 reporter

Maurielle Lue asked broker Larry Else, who’s representing the buyer.

“No, it’s a real listing,” Else said. “My client is overseas and he told me he would be willing to trade the property for an iPhone 6. It sounds to me like he wants the (iPhone 6+) version, but I think he’s willing to negotiate.”

The home was initially listed for $US5,000, but it’s currently on the market for $US3,000 after several price cuts.

Though the listing boasts a finished basement and a two-car detached garage, it’s definitely a fixer-upper.

There’s also an additional $US6,000 of back taxes owed on the home, but that, like the payment method, would be open to negotiation.

Else added that the homeowner would even be open to trading the house for a 32 GB iPad.

“He may be willing to take anything, maybe an Android, I don’t know,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.