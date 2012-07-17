Walmart Shopper Tricked Into Letting A Man Suck Her Toe To Get Free Groceries

Photo: Iknownowforsure

A bizarre report circulating out of a Southeast Georgia Walmart shows just how far some consumers may be willing to go for a discount. An 18-year-old woman claims a man offered to suck her toe in exchange for paying for all her groceries, according to a police report obtained by the Augusta Chronicle. To put her at ease, he allegedly claimed he worked for the reality TV show, “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”



She told police she allowed him to take a photo of her foot and then kiss it, thinking that it was all part of a televised prank.

From the Chronicle:

“The man guided her to an area behind a clothing rack, dropped to the floor, grabbed her ankle and told her, “Don’t worry. I don’t bite.” He then started sucking on her big toe. The woman said she screamed at him to stop. Before the man ran from the store, he told her, “It tasted so good, though.”

