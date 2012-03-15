British Adventurer Bear Grylls Fired By Discovery Channel

YouTube



Bear Grylls, the fearless television star of Discovery Channel’s survival show “Man vs. Wild,” has been fired by the network over disagreements concerning two upcoming projects, the Daily Mail reports.

A spokesperson for the network told The Hollywood Reporter’s Marisa Guthrie that “due to a continuing contractual dispute with Bear Grylls, Discovery has terminated all current productions with him.”

Sources told the news website that the cable station severed ties with the British outdoorsman after it was “unable to get Grylls to participate in two unannounced projects.”

“Man Vs. Wild,” which was launched in 2006, catapulted the former member of the British Special Air Service to fame as a wilderness expert able to survive in some of the harshest environments. To stay alive in desperate situations, he was often shown performing dangerous techniques and chomping down on everything from giant grasshoppers to elephant dung.

The sixth season wrapped in August.

