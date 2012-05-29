Man Headbutts Playboy Model Wife In Awful Viral Ad—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Playboy model Monica Sofia stars in an ad for a Portuguese social events site in which her (real life) husband headbutts her so hard she passes out. Why? So that he can get dressed up in leopard print briefs and a black suit to go to one of the social event site’s events. That’ll teach her a lesson for changing into a negligee and trying to seduce her husband! According to Adweek, the site is called Vai Batar, which literally translates to “go hit” but “the name of the site is more likely a reference to a heartbeat, as in ‘a sua coração vai bater,’ or ‘your heart will beat,’ as in, these events are exciting … and maybe you’ll find a better girlfriend there.” There’s nothing quite like trying to normalize domestic violence! Watch the spot above.

Stuart Elliott at the New York Times has another 20 questions about advertising. For example: Is there a correlation between the increasingly robust sales of Greek yogurt in the United States and the increasingly dire economic situation in Greece?

Women’s Health magazine is launching a competition on Pinterest in which readers are asked to use images from Forevermark Diamonds in their pins. Winners get a trip to the magazine’s summer Hamptons party.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is investigating billboards for the television show “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” which displayed the words “Bigger. Fatter. Gypsier.” over the image of gypsy children. The billboard provoked 372 complaints for being offensive and racist.

James Cooper is leaving his position as chief creative innovation officer at JWT’s NY office. He will step away from advertising to work on his third book and a ping pong clothing brand called Thompson Punke. (Apparently there’s such a thing as a ping pong clothing brand.)

Volkswagen’s latest addition to their humorous “See Film Differently” campaign shows the “inspiration” behind Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. Click here to watch.

Matt Freedman, who has led many digital ad and media shops over the last 15 years, most recently as the vice chairman and global CIO at McCann Erickson, is dumping advertising and moving to Bain Capital in Boston.

Here’s how to use LinkedIn to promote your event.

