Man Creates A Hashtag To Successfully Track Down The Mystery Woman He Fell In Love With On A Plane

It was love at first sight for 24-year-old Jamie Kelly when he was seated next to a Canadian woman named Katie on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Barcelona. When the two were separated post-flight before exchanging phone numbers or other identifying information, Kelly began a social media campaign to track her down.

The Daily Dot reports Kelly used the hashtags #loveatfirstflight and #findKatie on Twitter to locate his dream girl.

Is your name Katie? Are you from Nova Scotia? Are you travelling around Ireland? Did you recently meet a young lad called Jamie? #findkatie

— Niamh Hassell (@niamhhassell) August 1, 2014

The hashtag took off, attracting the attention of Ireland media like CBC News and the Ray D’Arcy Show, Metro reports. But while everyone seemed to be rooting for Kelly, Katie was no where to be found.

“I originally looked for her on Facebook and couldn’t find her,” Kelly told CBC News. “And I went to the airline and they couldn’t do anything for me. So then I went on the [Ray] D’Arcy show today and they couldn’t find her.”

It wasn’t until a relative of Katie’s saw the hashtag and put her in touch. Turns out, she had been looking for Kelly too.

The Daily Dot reports,

Katie [Moreau] was “obviously very surprised and flattered,” she said, and revealed that Kelly’s feelings were not unrequited. She tried searching herself for “the handsome Irishman” with “lovely eyes” at Dublin Airport herself, but eventually gave up after fearing appearing too desperate. “I suppose, in hindsight, looking a bit longer wouldn’t seem as desperate in comparison.”

Social media success. The pair has been talking online with plans to meet again.

