One 'Pokémon GO' player had a genius idea to try and catch 'em all

A “Pokémon GO” player used his drone in an attempt to catch ’em all.

The mobile game forces Pokémon aficianandos to walk (sometimes fairly long distances) in an attempt to find and catch more Pokémon.

But a programmer named Liam used duct tape to secure his phone to a DJI Phantom drone to catch more Pokémon, faster, Gizmodo first reported. To make it work, Liam used an app called AirDroid that lets you access your phone over the Internet.

The app allowed Liam to use his phone remotely from his company, even while it was in the sky attached to his drone.

Liam posted photos of his genius idea on Tumblr where he goes by the username Perchbird. His sole caption: “I’m a cheater.”

Unfortunately, Liam wasn’t too successful with his invention because the drone only flew in his backyard, he told Gizmodo. The drone had to stay in WiFi range for AirDroid to work, so venturing farther out wasn’t an option. Besides, Liam lives in a suburb of Massachusetts, so the closet Pokéstop is about a mile away.

All of that means, even with a fancy drone, walking is still your safest bet for catching Pokémon.

