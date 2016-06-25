This man used his Powerball winnings to buy his town a fire station

A Missouri man used a portion of his $200 million Powerball prize to fund a brand-new fire station for his town, KMBC reports.

Mark Hill won the lottery back in 2012. He used some of the cash to adopt two more children, build a bigger house, and take vacations. But he also financed the construction of a state-of-the-art fire station in Camden Point, Missouri. The new facility was recently completed and will be officially dedicated in a ceremony next month.

The project was close to Hill’s heart: Volunteer firefighters had saved his father’s life twice.

“My wife and I were able to pay them back,” Hill told KMBC. “I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

He was also adamant that he didn’t want special recognition for the good deed: “If my wife and I could have built this without anybody knowing that her and I were building it, that’s exactly what we would have done,” he told the station.

