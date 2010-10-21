Cry Us A River, France! Americans Can Only DREAM Of Retiring At 62!

As the French government prepares to raise the retirement age from 60 to 62, protestors have taken to the streets setting cars on fire and destroying everything in site.



Really, France?

You’re getting violent because your retirement age is going up to 60 TWO? Want to come live in the US instead? The retirement age here is ALREADY 65! And at the rate we’re going, we Americans are soon going to have to work until we’re 90.

