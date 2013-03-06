Real Madrid Stuns Manchester United With Two Goals In Two Minutes After A Controversial Red Card

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Real Madrid eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in controversial fashion today.The final score was 2-1. But Manchester United had the lead when Nani was given a red card for a kick to the chest of Arbeloa.



It changed everything, and now Man U is going home.

Here’s how the game went down.

After a slow first half, Man U grabbed the lead with a Sergio Ramos own goal early in the second half:

Photo: FSC

But the Nani red card a few minutes later changed everything:

Photo: FSC

Luka Modric tied it up with a super-strike in the 66th minute:

Photo: FSC

Ronaldo put Madrid in front for good in the 69th minute:

Photo: FSC

United absolutely crumbled after the card. And there’s no doubt that the soccer world will be freaking out about that decision over the next few days.

Below you can find our live blog, which has a fuller account of the game with bonus screenshots.

