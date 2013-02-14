Manchester United Gets A Huge 1-1 Draw Against Real Madrid: Here Are All The Goals And Highlights

Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United got a pivotal 1-1 draw away at Real Madrid today in the first leg of their Champions League match-up.The two teams will play again in Manchester on March 5th to decide who moves on to the quarterfinals.



If they draw that game as well, the tiebreaker is away goals. So that one goal today was huge.

Manchester United’s Danny Welbeck opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a headed goal off a corner kick.

10 minutes later, Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo got a free header in the box and smashed it home to tie it 1-1.

After that, Real Madrid had all the possession in the world but couldn’t find the cutting edge in the box.

Bombastic announcer Gus Johnson called the game on Fox Soccer for the first time. He was surprisingly fine — playing it conservatively and not talking too much.

Here are the two goals in GIF form:

Below you can find out play-by-play with screenshots and more:

