Bayern Munich Knocks Manchester United Out Of The Champions League In A Wild Game -- Here Are All 4 Goals

Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a wild game at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

After a lackluster first half, the goals came one after another in the second half.

United’s Patrice Evra opened the scoring with a spectacular one-timed goal in the 57th minute. It put United up 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) and had them thinking upset:

But a minute later, Mario Mandzukic got on the end of a cross and headed it in for an equalizing goal. 1-1:

Thomas Muller scored in the 68th minute to put Munich up 2-1. Some rough defence here:

Arjen Robben put the nail in United’s coffin in the 76th minute. His deflected shot put Bayern up 3-1:

Wayne Rooney was a non-factor, and clearly wasn’t 100% healthy after sustaining an injury in last week’s game

This is the last we’ll see of Manchester United in the Champions League until at least 2015-16.

They’re currently 7th in the Premier League table, and it will be all but impossible for them to get the 4th place and qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Check out our live-blog of the game below, with extra screenshots and commentary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.