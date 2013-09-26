Florida Man Tries To Pay Water Bill With Cocaine

Deltona, Fla. police are looking for a man

who dropped off an envelopefilled with cocaine at the city’s water office, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

An unidentified man reportedly walked up to a clerk at the Deltona Water office earlier this week and handed her an unmarked envelope containing a clear plastic bag with 3 grams of cocaine in it, according to NBC Miami.

Customers typically come to that counter to pay their bills.

Employees weren’t sure what the powder was at first, and the office had to be evacuated. The substance in the envelope later tested positive for cocaine.

The man, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, reportedly walked into the water office shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 23. He handed the clerk the envelope, walked out, and departed on a bicycle.

The clerk told police that she’d never seen the man before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.