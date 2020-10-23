A British man spent over 1,000 hours transforming a jet engine into a camper trailer for family road trips. Take a look inside.

Courtesy Steve Jones The completed VC10 Caravan Pod camper trailer.

Steve Jones, a stay-at-home dad from Lancashire, England, converted an engine from a decommissioned VC10 jet plane into a camper trailer for family road trips.

Jones estimates he spent 1,000 hours over the course of three months transforming the engine shell into a trailer that he, his wife, and two sons can take on road trips.

Jones told Insider that he previously worked as a technician for the Royal Air Force.

Take a look inside the “VC10 Caravan Pod,” which is 13 feet long, comes with two doors plus a skylight, and is already turning heads on the highway.

Stay-at-home dad Steve Jones has transformed a hollowed-out jet engine into a camper trailer for his family in Lancashire, England.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones stands in the doorway of the VC10 Caravan Pod.

A former technician for the Royal Air Force, Jones spent 1,000 hours between January and mid-March of 2020 on the build.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones takes a selfie.

Jones told Insider that he’s been fixing up camper vans and camper trailers as a hobby for over a decade, but had never embarked on a project quite like this one.

Courtesy Steve Jones Exterior view of the completed VC10 Caravan Pod.

In 2013, he learned through a friend that the Royal Air Force had decommissioned a VC10 jet plane, and the idea came to him to turn one of its engine shells into a trailer if they ever went up for sale.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of VC10 jet plane engines.

In September 2019, an opportunity to buy one finally came about.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the engine housing, known as a ‘nacelle.’

When Jones drove his purchase from the scrapyard to his barn, he noticed “a lot of finger-pointing” from onlookers taken aback by the sight of a 13-foot-long plane engine shell on the roads.

Courtesy Steve Jones The engine shell on a trailer being prepared for transport.

Steve spent a total of $US5,025 (£4,000) renovating the trailer, and it was no easy feat.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the completed VC10 Caravan Pod.

Jones first had to gut all of the wires, clips, and pipe work.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the engine housing pre-renovation.

Next, he flattened the bottom of the engine to fit on a chassis.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the chassis.

Then, he prepared the doors and windows.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones renovates the engine housing.

Lining the interior of the engine shell with plywood was the most difficult part, Jones told Insider, due to its curved shape.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the engine housing mid-renovation.

After covering the plywood with stretch carpet lining, he focused on making the trailer habitable.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of the engine housing in Jones’ barn.

He put in a mini kitchen with a sink, twin burners, and cabinets.

Courtesy Steve Jones Close-up of the VC10 Caravan Pod kitchen.

On the opposite wall, he put up a display shelf.

Courtesy Steve Jones Interior view of VC10 Caravan Pod.

He also installed a lounge-dining area that converts into sleeping quarters.

Courtesy Steve Jones Interior view of VC10 Caravan Pod.

The benches move together to form a double bed, and the seatbacks flip up to become two twin beds.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones pictured inside the VC10 Caravan Pod.

Two doors plus a skylight open up to the outside.

Courtesy Steve Jones Exterior view of the VC10 Caravan pod with the doors open.

The larger of the two doors allows for al fresco dining.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones drinks wine in the VC10 Caravan Pod.

Jones and his family haven’t taken the trailer out yet due to COVID-19 and the demands of a separate renovation project, but he told Insider that he looks forward to using it in 2021.

Courtesy Steve Jones Exterior view of the VC10 Caravan Pod.

Plus, Jones is still putting the finishing touches on it. He plans to paint the exterior so that it resembles the original jet: white on the top and grey on the bottom, with a blue line through the centre.

Courtesy Steve Jones View of a VC10 jet plane in flight.

Since appearing in an episode of “George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces,” a British home improvement TV show, earlier this year, Jones has received offers from interested buyers as high as $US31,477 (£25,000) for his custom trailer, he told Insider.

Courtesy Steve Jones Exterior view of the VC10 Caravan Pod.

Despite buyer interest, Jones said that he doesn’t plan to sell the VC10 Caravan Pod for at least a few years.

Courtesy Steve Jones Jones looks out from the VC10 Caravan Pod’s skylight.

Here’s a video walkthrough of the caravan pod and its features:

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story published July 16, 2020, on Business Insider.

