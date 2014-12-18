Anonymous Man Is Tipping Fast-Food Workers $100 Bills For The Holidays

REUTERS/Beawiharta A sort-of ‘Secret Santa’ has been making the rounds in fast-food restaurants in Hyannis.

There is apparently a very generous man roaming the streets of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

An anonymous donor that “resemble[s] Santa Claus” is going around the fast-food restaurants of Hyannis and leaving $US100 bills for every single employee, according to the Cape Cod Times.

These mysterious gifts seem to be an effort to spread some holiday cheer, as the crisp $US100 bills are placed in white envelopes that are stamped with “Merry Christmas” on the front.

The man has been to five fast-food restaurants so far: a local coffee shop called Marylou’s, two Dunkin’ Doughnuts, and two McDonald’s restaurant, reports the Boston Globe.

None of the restaurant workers recognise him, and he always makes sure to leave a holiday gift for every employee.

At the coffee shop, the man approached the assistant manager and asked how many workers were employed there — when she told him how many, he proceeded to pull 15 envelopes from a large stack, so that every employee would get an envelope.

And this is not the first time this has happened.

A mysterious donor comes around every year before the holidays to hand out envelopes with generous tips — last year it was $US50 through a woman acting on “Santa’s behalf,” according to Eater.

Although large-scale tipping is not too uncommon — in July, two men went around handing $US100 tips to fast-food workers — it is a heartwarming story in the wake of the fast-food workers strike for better wages.

