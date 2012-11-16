A 75-Year-Old Man Tried To 'Test' New Jersey For Fraud By Voting Twice

Photo: Getty Images

A 75-year-old New Jersey man is under investigation by prosecutors in Cumberland County for casting two ballots in what he said was a test for voter fraud.Clarence Custis called the Cumberland County Board of Elections on Nov. 7 to report that he had voted at the clerk’s office and a second time in his hometown of Fairfield, the South Jersey Times reported late Wednesday.



“I was hoping that I would get flagged when I went to vote,” Custis told the paper.

“I first went to the courthouse and filled out a mail-in ballot at the County Clerk’s office. Then I went to Gouldtown to vote like I normally would. I figured I would be flagged. But I wasn’t.”

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the South Jersey Times that it was investigating the incident.

Liz Hernandez, county Board of Elections administrator, said her office would have detected the double vote but said Custis’ ballot hadn’t been counted yet.

Hernandez told TPM Custis was registered as an independent, unaffiliated with any political party.

He previously served as vice president of the Cumberland Regional High School board and has served as president and vice president of the Fairfield Taxpayers Association. Custis did not return TPM’s call seeking comment.

“Evidently, someone isn’t doing their job,” Custis told the paper. “Is there a reason no one is following up with me?”

As TPM reported last week, Republicans in New Mexico and Nevada were investigated for attempting to “test” for voter fraud themselves. Unlike in Cumberland’s case, neither of those individuals actually cast a second ballot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.