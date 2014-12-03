Man Details The Time He Allegedly Retrieved His Disoriented Female Friend From Bill Cosby's Apartment In 1984

The stomach-churning allegations against famed comedian Bill Cosby keep coming.

This time, a man told the Daily Beast how he allegedly saved one of his confused female friends from Cosby’s New York City brownstone back in 1984. Beth Ferrier, a former model who has made similar allegations, was apparently there, too.

Around midnight in September of that year, Tony Hogue said he started pounding on Cosby’s front door. Twenty minutes earlier, his friend had called him, crying hysterically. As Hogue, now the owner of a graphic design business in New Jersey, described the conversation to the Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove:

“She said, ‘Tony, you’ve got to come get me.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she said, ‘Tony, I’ve been in this room, I think on the second floor, and I’ve been here for a long time. I don’t think I’m even in my own clothes. I’m almost numb. I can’t stand up. I can’t see straight. My clothes are all disheveled.'”

When Hogue asked about Cosby, the woman said he kept coming into the room, trying to kiss her.

After about a minute of banging, Cosby allegedly opened the door. At 47, the actor and comedian stood at the peak of his fame. “What’s the problem?” Cosby asked, according to Hogue.

Hogue demanded that his friend and Ferrier come with him. Cosby, however, tried to explain they had too much to drink and weren’t feeling well, Hogue said.

Hogue dashed up the stairs, calling his friend’s name. He found her (although not Ferrier) “in her clothes but she was a mess,” as he explained. “She looked drugged and in a fog, and she couldn’t snap out of it.”

The two immediately left Cosby’s and went back to their company’s apartment.

The allegations from Hogue’s story aren’t new. His friend is “Jane Doe 8,” one of 13 women slated to testify in a 2005 sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby. The women, however, didn’t testify as the case was settled before trial.

The woman, asking to remain anonymous, told the Daily Beast via email that Hogue did “rescue” her, although she felt like “Tony might have thought that I was imagining things.” Hogue even admits he had a hard time believing her story at the time.

“Even at the time, I didn’t suspect anything really foul. Maybe she had drunk too much or ate something wrong,” he told the Daily Beast.

Sexual-assault allegations against Cosby, 77, resurfaced last month after another comedian targeted Cosby during a taped set that went viral.

Many of Cosby’s accusers have said that the comedian lured them in with promises of career help and mentorship, then gave them pills to make them immobile so he could assault them. The allegations span decades — some dating back to 1969 and one as recent as 2004.

Cosby has denied the claims.

“The allegations are strung together by perceptible patterns that appear and reappear with remarkable consistency: mostly young, white women without family nearby; drugs offered as palliatives; resistance and pursuit; accusers worrying that no one would believe them; lifelong trauma,” according to a comprehensive report from the Washington Post. “There is also a pattern of intense response by Cosby’s team of attorneys and publicists, who have used the media and the courts to attack the credibility of his accusers.”

