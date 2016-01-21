After losing his son to addiction, a father decided to change the world for the better

US deaths from heroin and prescription opiates multiplied five times between 2001 and 2014, and one Connecticut resident is trying to change this trend. After losing his son to addiction in 2011, Gary Mendell started Shatterproof, an organisation that aims to help those addicted by ending the negative stigma tied to the disease.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.