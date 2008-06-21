Man Survives In San Francisco on $50,000 a Year

According to Kiplinger.com, there’s a 37 year-old in San Francisco, Rik Wehbring, who lives on $50,000 a year.

Kiplinger reveals the secrets of how he does it:

He’s actually a dotcom millionaire–so he gets to feel virtuous about his spending habits, instead of strapped

He doesn’t own a TV (Are they that expensive?)

He drives a Prius (He has substituted capital expense for ongoing operating expense)

Most importantly, after taxes, his spending is equivalent to a salary of $100,000 a year.

