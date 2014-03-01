Man Sues McDonald's For $US1.5 Million Because He Was Only Given One Napkin

Thrillist A $US5 meal from McDonald’s

A man is suing McDonald’s for $US1.5 million because he says he suffered emotional distress after only receiving one napkin with his order.

The man, Webster Lucas, ordered a Quarter Pounder Deluxe in Pacoima, Calif., last month, and confronted the manager to ask for more napkins, TMZ reports.

When the manager allegedly refused, Lucas retorted that he should have gone somewhere else.

Then, Lucas alleges that the manager made a racist comment, mumbling “something about ‘you people’,” according to TMZ. Lucas is African-American.

He emailed customer service, and was offered free burgers, which he refused.

