Man Sues BofA For "1,784 Billion Trillion Dollars"

Here’s

a lawsuit that might bring a little levity to the troubled minds of Bank of America’s many, many lawyers.



A man upset about poor customer service sued the bank for “1,784 billion, trillion dollars” plus an additional $200,164,000, Reuters reports.

Reuters: “Incomprehensible,” U.S. District Judge Denny Chin said in a brief order released Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

“He seems to be complaining that he placed a series of calls to the bank in New York and received inconsistent information from a ‘Spanish woman,'” the judge wrote. “He apparently alleges that checks have been rejected because of incomplete routing numbers.”

Chin and his clerks have also had weightier financial-related cases on their mind – Chin sentenced Bernie Madoff and will decide in February how Madoff investors will be compensated. Chin gave the plaintiff, Dalton Chiscolm, until October 23 to clarify his complaint.

It isn’t clear exactly how bad, if at all, the customer service Chiscolm received was. But if he had to repeatedly go through one of those automated systems, pressing one a thousand times before finally getting through, a billion trillion sounds fair.

