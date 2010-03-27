Man Successfully Steals $900 From A Bank Using A Phone And A Piece Of Notepaper

Passing notes

This is the weakest bank robbery attempt ever.CNN has a story about a man called a Fairfield branch of People’s bank yesterday and basically told them: “Get $100,000 in large bills ready for us. We’ll be there to rob your bank soon.”



He then warned the bank that there would be a “blood bath” if the $100,000 wasn’t ready for them when they got there.

A second later his accomplice stepped up to the teller and passed a note on a slip of paper demanding the money.

This should not have worked.

Somehow, the man walked out with $900. The cops were waiting for him.

