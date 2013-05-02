Ad Agency Shows Off Bloody Showers And Men Getting Stuffed Down Toilets With New Google Street View Feature

That’s one weird office tour.

While some companies are using Google Business Photos’ new feature (which allows people to pay to show office interiors on Google Street View) to boast open seating areas, cool bike racks, and office bars, some smart alecky ad agencies are taking it to the extreme.



If you choose to take an office tour of Manchester-based creative agency Ideas By Music, for example, you’ll find a bloody shower, red drag marks in the hall, and then a man being pushed, head-first, down the toilet.

Although the shop’s photos are clearly staged, it is creepily reminiscent of the speculated Dutch murder that was captured by Google Maps this month — showing a bloody body being dragged across a dock and into the water.

Ideas By Music isn’t the only shop that’s playing with the feature. Adviso, which is based in Montreal, took a lighter approach to Google Business Photos by introducing the world to a guy in a hot dog costume we’re assuming regularly walks a wiener dog around the office.

Agencies are always looking for new ways to creatively interact with new online social platforms, so we all should have seen this one coming.

