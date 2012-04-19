A Man Stripped Naked At Portland Airport In An Apparent Protest Of The TSA

Though many people feel they may as well strip naked when passing through airport security, most don’t actually do it.



But one man, John Brennan, apparently couldn’t take it anymore.

Though he was fully-dressed as he passed through the original security line, when he was taken aside for extra “searching” he reportedly began removing all of his clothes in protest.

The frequent flyer said he’d simply had enough. The police report said: “When interviewed about his actions, Mr. Brennan stated he flies (sic) a lot and had disrobed as a form of protest against TSA screeners who he felt were harassing him.”



Brennan was not intoxicated or under the influence of drugs at the time, but he refused the TSA’s repeated requests for him to put his clothing back on.

The police report continued: “Mr. Brennan’s actions caused two screening lanes to be closed and while some passengers covered their eyes and their children’s eyes and moved away from the screening area, others stepped out of the screening lanes to look, laugh and take photos…”

Brennan was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

However, John Brennan is not alone in his nudist antics at the airport. A little over a week ago, a woman in Denver stripped naked after someone asked her to put out her cigarette. However, unlike Brennan, she was subsequently taken to the hospital–not the police station.

