China Customs Police Catch Man With 94 iPhones Strapped To His Body

The Apple codpiece. China customs police catch Hong Kong man with 94 iPhones strapped to body. http://t.co/gM76FwrWUN pic.twitter.com/en9nl3R1Cf — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) January 12, 2015

A man was arrested after customs police in China found him with 94 iPhones strapped to his body, according to a Sina news report.

The Verge reports that “the man had strapped rings of iPhones around his thighs, torso, calves, and crotch, using a combination of plastic bags and tape.”

This is a common tactic for iPhone smugglers. The phones are usually stolen.

The phones in question are currently being held by customs officials.

