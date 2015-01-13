China Customs Police Catch Man With 94 iPhones Strapped To His Body

Caroline Moss

A man was arrested after customs police in China found him with 94 iPhones strapped to his body, according to a Sina news report.

The Verge reports that “the man had strapped rings of iPhones around his thighs, torso, calves, and crotch, using a combination of plastic bags and tape.”

This is a common tactic for iPhone smugglers. The phones are usually stolen.

The phones in question are currently being held by customs officials.

