Man Steals Solar Panels To Pay For Drugs

ChicoEr.com: A man who took dozens of solar panels from the roof of a Chico school stole them to buy drugs, according to his attorney.



Christopher Bess, 32, of Chico entered into a surprise plea bargain in court Tuesday.

He pleaded no contest to a single charge of receiving stolen property. He admitted having a prior “strike” on his record relating to a 1999 assault conviction, which increases his maximum potential sentence to seven years in prison.

