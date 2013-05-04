Man Stands Atop Rooftop As Massive Wildfire Approaches His Home [PHOTO]

Wildfires continue to devastate California and its residents.



AOL’s John Passantino just tweeted this stunning image of a man standing on a rooftop as the fire approaches.

Getty Images / David McNewA man on a rooftop looks at approaching flames as the Springs fire continues to grow on May 3, 2013 near Camarillo, California. The wildfire has spread to more than 18,000 acres on day two and is 20 per cent contained.

