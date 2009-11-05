Man Stabs Himself To Avoid Working Shift At Blockbuster Video

While most people in America are desperate for any job they can get their hands on, one man decided to do whatever it takes to avoid working a shift at Blockbuster Video:



Denver Post (via Take A Report): A 29-year-old man who claimed he was attacked and stabbed by three people – skinheads or Hispanic males – confessed Monday night that he stabbed himself because he didn’t want to go to work, Edgewater Police said today.

The man, Aaron Siebers, walked into his employer, the Blockbuster Video store at 1921 Sheridan about 6:30 p.m. Monday, and reported the attack. He said the trio was dressed in black. Siebers, of Denver, had a deep stab wound to the lower leg plus several superficial knife wounds, according to Steve Davis, spokesman for the Edgewater Police Department.

After Siebers was released from the hospital, detectives again questioned him. They confronted him with the evidence from the surveillance cameras and his changing stories about who attacked him, said Davis. At that point, Siebers confessed and told them he stabbed himself because he didn’t want to go to work, said the police spokesman.

