Philadelphia Sushi Bar Owner Stabs Armed Man Trying To Rob Him

Police: Philly sushi bar owner stabs would-be robber in the back, sending him to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who tried to rob a restaurant in Philadelphia found out the hard way that it takes a very sharp knife to make sushi.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old man tried to rob the Terryin Sushi Bar in south Philadelphia at gunpoint but the restaurant’s owner stabbed the would-be robber in the back twice with a razor-sharp sushi knife.

The sushi bar has already been robbed twice before over the past three weeks. Police believe the same man is responsible for those crimes and for robbing a nearby grocery store and pizzeria.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition under police guard.

